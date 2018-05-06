FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
May 6, 2018 / 9:23 AM / in an hour

Waiting to hear from British government on customs plans, says DUP leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May in parliament is waiting to hear her government’s plans to deal with future customs arrangements with the European Union, its leader Arlene Foster said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: DUP leader Arlene Foster looks on during a press conference in Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, the DUP leader said she wanted the EU to work together with the British government to find a solution that would neither result in a return of a hard border with Ireland nor isolate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.