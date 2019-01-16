Brexit
January 16, 2019 / 9:35 AM / in an hour

E.ON says no-deal Brexit would cause uncertainty for business

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An electric car at a charging station in front of the headquarters of German utility E.ON in Essen, Germany, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON (EONGn.DE), one of Britain’s “big six” energy providers, has warned of the consequences if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, its chief executive said.

“As a corporation we believe that a no-deal Brexit would lead to uncertainty for our business,” Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told staff in a memo after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce agreement.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below