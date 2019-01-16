E.ON says no-deal Brexit would cause uncertainty for business

FILE PHOTO: An electric car at a charging station in front of the headquarters of German utility E.ON in Essen, Germany, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON (EONGn.DE), one of Britain’s “big six” energy providers, has warned of the consequences if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, its chief executive said.

“As a corporation we believe that a no-deal Brexit would lead to uncertainty for our business,” Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told staff in a memo after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce agreement.