E.ON says no-deal Brexit would cause uncertainty for business

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON (EONGn.DE), one of Britain’s “big six” energy providers, has warned of the consequences if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, its chief executive said.
“As a corporation we believe that a no-deal Brexit would lead to uncertainty for our business,” Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told staff in a memo after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce agreement.
