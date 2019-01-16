Rapid solution on Brexit extremely important - ECB's Nowotny

Austria's National Bank, OeNB, Governor Ewald Nowotny speaks during an economics conference in Linz, Austria, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - It is important that there be a rapid solution on Brexit after Britain’s parliament rejected the deal negotiated between London and Brussels, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

“Nothing is as damaging as this long, prolonged uncertainty,” he told a Euromoney conference on central and eastern Europe.

“From the point of view of the banking side perhaps it’s not so much a technical problem because I think here we are pretty well prepared for whatever outcome there might be. But it could be a psychological problem ... So if that is something that could create some kind of self-fulfilling negative perspectives, that is something that might be really dangerous,” he said.