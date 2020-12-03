ECB ready to cooperate with UK financial regulator

FILE PHOTO: A euro logo sculpture stands in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank pledged its readiness on Thursday to cooperate with British bank supervisory authorities, just weeks before Brexit is expected to be finalised.

“The ECB recognizes the global and interconnected nature of banks and the importance of supervisory coordination and is committed to working closely with the Federal Reserve and the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority to ensure that supervisory approaches on operational resilience are well coordinated,” the ECB said in letter to banks.