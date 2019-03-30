Conservatives may try to stop any early election plan by May - Observer

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 29, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers from British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are threatening to vote down any attempt she makes to call a snap national election in the face of the country’s Brexit impasse, the Observer newspaper said.

The politicians, who come from across the party which is divided over Brexit, have warned that a push for an early election would further split the Conservatives and exacerbate the Brexit crisis, the newspaper said.

Speculation about a possible snap election has grown after May’s three failed attempts to get parliament to back the Brexit deal she agreed with other EU leaders.