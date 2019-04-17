Farage's Brexit Party to top EU elections in Britain - poll

FILE PHOTO: Nigel Farage attends the launch of the newly created 'Brexit Party' campaign for the European elections, in Coventry, Britain April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party will top next month’s election in Britain for the European parliament with 27 percent of the vote, far ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The Brexit Party is five percentage points ahead of Labour’s 22 percent, followed by the Conservatives on 15 percent and then the Green Party on 10 percent, the YouGov survey for The Evening Standard newspaper showed.

Britain had been due to leave the European Union on March 29 but that has been postponed until as late as end-October as parliament has thrice rejected May’s negotiated deal and failed to come up with an alternative which would command a majority.

Voters across the 28-member European Union are due to go to the polls between May 23 and May 26.

YouGov surveyed 1,855 adults across Britain on April 15 and April 16. The results exclude those who said they would not vote, don’t know or refused to respond.

In the last such elections in 2014, the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), at the time led by Farage, came first in Britain.