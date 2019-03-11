Brexit
Meaningful Brexit vote set to go ahead on Tuesday - junior secretary

LONDON (Reuters) - British members of parliament will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal as planned, a junior defence secretary said on Monday, after media reports that May was coming under pressure to cancel Tuesday’s so-called “meaningful” vote.

“Tomorrow, we understand, there is a vote on the meaningful vote. As far as I understand, that will continue to go ahead,” Tobias Ellwood told BBC television.

“If that fails, then the following day, there has to be a vote on no-deal... The clock is ticking down.”

