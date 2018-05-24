FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
May 24, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Irish border Brexit progress 'elusive', EU says after talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British and EU negotiators have made little progress this week on efforts to avoid a post-Brexit hard border in Ireland, a senior EU official said on Thursday.

A sign for a Brexit auction is seen at sunset in the border town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Progress so far seems elusive and substantive progress even more so,” the official told reporters, saying a key problem was London’s insistence on proposing solutions that would treat Northern Ireland as part of the whole United Kingdom.

Referring to British media reports, the official said the British side did not raise the possibility of extending a post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020 and also said Britain had not threatened to withhold funds it has already agreed to pay on withdrawal over a dispute over future British access to the EU’s Galileo navigation satellite programme.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.