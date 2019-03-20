Brexit
March 20, 2019

Labour: We will support fresh Brexit debate if May does not make statement

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said they would support all steps to force a debate in parliament on Brexit if Prime Minister Theresa May does not make a statement on the subject, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister should make a statement. If she doesn’t we will support all measures to force a debate in parliament on this matter,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, a Labour lawmaker requested an emergency debate on Brexit, seeking to challenge May’s pursuit of a short delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

