EU envoys to meet on Brexit on Wednesday - diplomats

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Envoys from European Union member states will meet late on Wednesday to discuss Brexit, diplomats said, with some adding that they believed they could be briefed on a breakthrough in reaching a deal.

“It seems to be very close,” one said, adding that he understood that British and EU negotiators had reached an accord on a text that would now be assessed by Prime Minister Theresa May and her fractious cabinet.

Envoys were called to the meeting on Monday, notionally to hear from the European Commission about plans it published on Tuesday on preparing for Britain leaving the EU in March without a deal. However, one diplomat said the agenda had not been fixed yet and that it would be the expected forum for the EU executive to consult member states on any Brexit deal.