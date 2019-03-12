Pro-Brexit Conservative group say they will not vote for May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - An influential pro-Brexit faction of members of parliament in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives said on Tuesday it would not be voting for her Brexit deal as the assurances received from the European Union did not meet the tests the government set itself.

The European Research Group said the verdict of its ‘Star Chamber’ set up to analyse the changes was that they did not deliver legally binding changes to the Brexit deal or the Irish backstop, and did not provide an exit mechanism over which Britain had control.

“In the light of our own legal analysis and others we do not recommend accepting the government’s motion today,” William Cash, a senior pro-Brexit Conservative MP said in a statement.