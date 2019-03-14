Pro-Brexit Conservative group to vote against changes to Brexit delay

LONDON (Reuters) - An influential group of Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmakers will vote against all the suggested changes to a government proposal to delay Brexit, three members of the European Research Group said on Thursday.

After a meeting to decided the group’s strategy, three members said they would vote against the four possible changes, or amendments, that have been proposed to the government’s motion to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The Conservative government has given its party’s lawmakers a free vote on its main motion, so they can vote according to their beliefs.