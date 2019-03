Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church in Sonning, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Eurosceptic Conservative MPs have threatened to go on strike if Prime Minister Theresa May delays Brexit by a year, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

Around twenty members of the pro-Brexit European Research Group have told whips they will carry out "vote strikes", a move that would push May's government to the verge of collapse, the newspaper said here