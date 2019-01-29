UK Conservative pro-Brexit group says will back Brady amendment

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019. UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers said on Tuesday it had decided collectively to back a proposal for the so-called Irish backstop to be replaced with other arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked her lawmakers to support an amendment put forward by Conservative Graham Brady, to show the European Union there is popular support in parliament for her attempt to renegotiate the deal.

“We have collectively agreed to support Brady on the basis of the prime minister’s promises, especially as regards reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, and that the backstop is only the worst problem,” said Steve Baker, a Conservative lawmaker and deputy chairman of the European Research Group.

“A vote for the Brady amendment is a vote to see if the PM can land a deal that will work. If not then we are not committed.”