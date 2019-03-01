Britain settled Eurotunnel claim to protect no-deal Brexit plans - spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: A lorry train is seen emerging from the Eurotunnel at Folkestone, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain agreed to settle a claim with Eurotunnel over the government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit in order to ensure that vital goods would still be able to flow into the country, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said.

“We took a decision to come to an out of court agreement to ensure that vital goods would not be put into jeopardy in a no-deal scenario. Our view was that a court case would have put at risk that extra vital freight capacity,” the spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Settling allows us to concentrate on the job at hand of continuing with our no deal contingency planning.”