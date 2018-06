LONDON (Reuters) - Lower house of parliament on Tuesday voted to reinsert the fixed time and date of the country’s departure from the European Union, reversing an earlier defeat by the House of Lords.

By a vote of 326 to 301, the House of Commons voted to set the exit for 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019 in the government’s EU withdrawal bill.