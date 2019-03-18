Britain could ask EU for Brexit delay shortly before deadline

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain could ask the European Union for a Brexit delay even after the bloc’s March 21-22 summit, a senior diplomat said, suggesting that the decisive moment for the stalled divorce deal might still be some time ahead.

The other 27 EU member states staying on together after Brexit would need to agree unanimously to Britain’s request for any Brexit delay beyond the current leave date of March 29 at midnight (2300 GMT).

EU diplomats told Reuters on Monday national leaders of the 27 do not necessarily need to meet physically to approve any such request - if it came from London.

“It’s not necessary to meet, we also have written procedure,” the diplomat said. “We have to have all our procedure completed one hour before midnight, Brussels time.”

The diplomat added, however: “Everybody prefers to do it in an orderly way at the Council” - referring to the Thursday-Friday talks of all EU leaders in Brussels.

As the EU ponders the legal and political consequences of any Brexit delay, it also awaits a possible third vote in the divided UK parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce agreement with the bloc.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday London hoped the vote would go ahead on Tuesday but only if the government was certain it would have the numbers to win it.