Brexit
March 19, 2019 / 1:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain could ask for longer Brexit delay, still hope to leave EU earlier - source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could theoretically ask for a longer extension to its Brexit negotiations and try to leave the European Union before the new end date is reached, a UK government source said on Monday.

The source did not say whether this was a tactic Britain would employ at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, when Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to formally ask for an extension to the Article 50 two-year negotiating period.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below