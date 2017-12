LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said Britain was now ready to “move on to the next stage of humiliation” after Prime Minister Theresa May agreed the terms of Britain’s divorce from the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Nigel Farage, ex-leader of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a press conference of the Germany's far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party in Berlin, Germany, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“A deal in Brussels is good news for Mrs May as we can now move on to the next stage of humiliation,” he said on Twitter.