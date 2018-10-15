Farage, back in circulation, says Brexit talks 'hit a wall'

(Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he believed Britain’s leaders had “hit a wall” in negotiations on leaving the European Union, and he was coming “out of retirement” to make sure Brexit really happened.

FILE PHOTO: Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage waits for the start of a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Speaking on Monday as part of the “Leave means Leave” group, he told supporters he thought there was a danger that Brexit might not happen. As head of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Farage was a leading figure in the ‘leave’ camp in the run-up to Britain 2016 referendum on EU membership.

With less than six months to go before Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has yet to agree a divorce deal. Talks are stuck on the difficulty of ensuring there is no hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

“I do begin to think in the last 24 hours maybe the establishment have hit the wall (on Brexit) ... that’s why I’m sort of, back out of retirement just ‘cause I want to get it over the line and succeed,” he told supporters.