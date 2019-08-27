Farage warns Johnson - go for no-deal Brexit or face election battle

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party news conference in London, Britain August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage offered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the possibility of an electoral non-aggression pact if he goes for a no-deal EU exit, but warned that any Brexit fudge would provoke opposition across the United Kingdom.

“We would put country before party and we would do it every time,” Farage said of the scenario in which Johnson goes for a no-deal Brexit but faced an election.

“We would be prepared in those circumstances to help him, to work with him, perhaps, I don’t know, in the form of a non-aggression pact at the election,” he said.

Farage said a “a clean break Brexit” on Oct. 31 was the most popular option among voters but he questioned whether Johnson could be trusted on Brexit.

The EU Withdrawal Agreement, Farage said, was the worst deal in history even without the Irish border backstop. Farage said he suspected Johnson would try to get an amended Withdrawal Agreement passed by the British parliament.

“There is a better than 50% chance that we’ll face a general election in the autumn,” Farage said.