Britain's Department for Transport cancels no-deal Brexit ferry contracts - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: The European Seaway, a ferry with the trans-Channel ferry company P&0, sails during sunset as it leaves the harbour of Calais, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Britain’s Department for Transport is cancelling its no-deal Brexit contracts with ferry companies, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The British government said last year it would spend more than 100 million pounds chartering extra sea ferries to ease cross-Channel congestion if the United Kingdom fails to secure a trade deal before leaving the European Union.

These agreements with ferry companies have now been terminated and the government will have to pay part of the full cost of the contracts they entered into, Sky News said bit.ly/2LcwoAb.