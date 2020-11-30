Britain tells EU not to politicise financial market access

FILE PHOTO: John Glen, local Member of Parliament for Salisbury and South Wiltshire, talks to the media in Salisbury, Britain, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The City of London’s access to the European Union after Brexit should not be politicised by the bloc, given that Britain will maintain high regulatory standards in future, the UK’s financial services minister said on Monday.

The EU has said it wants details from Britain on how it would diverge from EU rules before granting financial market access for the UK after full Brexit on Dec. 31.

UK financial services minister John Glen said Britain often goes beyond the EU in applying new rules. “Our reputation globally is based on the highest standards, and not a race to the bottom,” Glen told a House of Lords committee.