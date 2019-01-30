UK finance industry to shrug off Brexit and grow - Hammond

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday that Britain was well positioned to expand financial services exports to some of the world’s fastest growing economies as it prepares to leave the European Union.

“Against this backdrop, and even without Brexit, we would have had to make the case all over again for Britain as the best place in the world for financial and business services,” Hammond said in a speech to senior finance executives. “And we have a plan to do so.”