LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday that there would be “something of a tussle” over financial services as part of negotiations with the European Union on Britain’s future relationship with the bloc after it withdraws from it.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis, and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss arrive in Downing Street in London, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson