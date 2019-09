Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne attends a news conference during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - The Prime Minister of Finland, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said on Friday it was obvious that Britain was set to leave the bloc without a negotiated divorce treaty.

“The situation in Britain is quite a mess now, we don’t know what is happening there. It seems pretty obvious now that we are not getting Brexit with agreement,” Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a news conference in Helsinki.