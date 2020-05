FILE PHOTO: Worker Ole Steen inspects a haul of fish caught in British waters at the Danske Fiskeauktioner, a fish auction facility in the village of Thyboron in Jutland, Denmark, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are facing a “tall order” to get an agreement on fisheries and Brussels has no appetite to revise its mandate on the issue, said Stefaan de Rynck, an adviser to the EU’s chief trade negotiator Michel Barnier.