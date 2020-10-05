EU needs to show more realism to bridge fisheries gaps, says UK PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Fishermen of French trawler "Notre Dame de Boulogne" unload crates of fish in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. EU fishermen will lose the automatic right to fish in British waters once Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union must show “more realism” if it wants to bridge differences with Britain on fisheries, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, underlining that the repatriation of its fishing waters was very important.

“If the gaps on fisheries are going to be bridged, we need more realism from the EU on the scale of change that results from our departure,” the spokesman said.