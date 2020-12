FILE PHOTO: A general view of fishing boats and equipment on the beach at Hastings following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Hastings, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is doing its best to reach a trade deal with Britain but fisheries continue to be a problem, the EU executive said on Friday.

There are many difficult issues to solve on this topic, a Commission spokesman told a daily news briefing.