France to 'keep calm and carry on' amid fishing frictions

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Saturday shrugged off plans by Britain to deploy naval vessels to protect its fishing rights in the wake of a possible no-deal Brexit.
“Keep calm and carry on,” an Elysee official said, resorting to a British wartime slogan in response to London’s decision to assign four Royal Navy patrol vessels if the Brexit transition period ends without a trade agreement.
The official declined further comment.
Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
