Brexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights - Guardian

FILE PHOTO: A fisherman repairs a fishing net on the dock of the port in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. EU fishermen will lose the automatic right to fish in British waters once Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - The European Union and the UK have all but finalised terms on the level of access for EU boats to seas within the UK’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone, a major breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations on the rights of European fleets to fish in UK waters, the Guardian reported, citing EU sources.

The breakthrough made on Sunday night leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follow EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal, the newspaper said bit.ly/36LSB0M, citing the sources.