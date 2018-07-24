FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Brexit Secretary Raab says government will ensure food supplies if no EU exit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will ensure that there are adequate food supplies in case the country is unable to secure an exit deal with the European Union, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab appears on the Marr Show on BBC television in London, Britain, July 22, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“We will look at this issue in the round and make sure that there’s adequate food supplies,” Raab told a parliamentary committee when asked about his preparations for a so-called ‘no deal’ scenario. “It would be wrong to describe it as the government doing the stockpiling.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

