UK to follow EU food and agriculture rules for 9 months in 'no deal' Brexit - Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament during a pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstration, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Britain will unilaterally agree to follow all European Union food safety and animal health regulations for at least nine months in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, to protect British farming, the Telegraph website reported on Friday.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs won clearance for the plan from the cabinet committee last week, the website said.

The United States wants Britain to entirely eliminate or reduce barriers for U.S. agricultural products after Brexit to boost the chances of a bilateral free-trade deal.