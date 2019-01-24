Ford says a no-deal Brexit would cost it $800 million this year - Sky

FILE PHOTO: A visitor is reflected as he takes pictures of a new Ford Aspire car during its launch in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

LONDON (Reuters) - Ford faces an $800 million bill if Britain leave the European Union without a deal, comprising World Trade Organisation tariffs and the impact of a weaker pound, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing internal calculations from the auto company.

Car makers and other manufacturers, including Airbus earlier on Thursday, have warned about the toll a no-deal Brexit could impose, including higher tariffs, disruption to supply chains and threats to jobs.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in 64 days, and with Prime Minister Theresa May failing to win support for her negotiated deal, companies are increasingly worried about the possibility of a chaotic Brexit.

Ford operates two engine plants in Britain, its third-largest market, and the destination for roughly one in three cars made at its German Cologne plant.