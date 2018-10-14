Agree Brexit deal for security, British foreign minister says to EU

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will urge the European Union on Monday to agree a Brexit deal to ensure the region can tackle global threats such as cyber attacks, migration and terrorism.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

At the beginning of what he called “a crucial week” when Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels for a summit, Hunt will use a foreign affairs council meeting on Monday to tell the EU that maintaining close security cooperation was essential.

With less than six months before Britain leaves the EU, both sides are stepping up efforts to try to secure agreement on a draft withdrawal deal, setting out the terms of the divorce, a transition period and a solution to a new land border.

“This is a crucial week both for the UK and our European partners. The importance of achieving a Brexit deal that respects the autonomy of the EU and the sovereignty of the UK cannot be overstated,” Hunt said in a statement.

“And delivering this is vital for our security too because economic relations sit at the heart of all our partnerships including the vital security alliances we have with our friends in Europe.”

May is under pressure to change tack on her divorce strategy, with her former Brexit minister David Davis calling on her cabinet of top ministers on Sunday to exert its authority on her.