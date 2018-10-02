DUP leader says Northern Ireland must leave EU on same terms as rest of Britain

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said she would look at any new offer to the European Union on the Irish border, but Northern Ireland must leave on the same terms as rest of Britain.

FILE PHOTO: Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, waits for a television interview at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she is preparing to make a new offer on the border aimed at breaking the deadlock in the Brexit negotiations.

“We should wait to see what the text actually says in relation to any offer that has been made to the European Union,” Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

“We always said that we have just the one red line - we cannot be separated from the rest of the United Kingdom, from a constitutional position and also from an economic reason as well.”