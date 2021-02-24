Northern Ireland's Foster says EU 'not serious' over trade

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster talks during a television interview outside the Stormont Parliament building in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, accused European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday of being “not serious” about trying to resolve post-Brexit trade difficulties with the British province.

Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, repeated her call for the British government to unilaterally revoke a protocol designed to ease trade between Northern Ireland and the EU but which has disrupted trade with mainland Britain.

“It is clear Maros Sefcovic and his team is not serious. From 29 January until 24 February the European Union has prevaricated, dragged its feet and closed its eyes to the serious crisis within our supply chain,” she said in a statement.