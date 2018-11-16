Brexit
November 16, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Fox says a deal is better than no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is better than no-deal for Britain and voters should take a rational and balanced view of Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit agreement, trade minister Liam Fox said on Friday, according to the BBC.

Fox, who spoke at an event in Bristol, said the government had not been elected to do what it wanted, but rather it had to do what was in national interest, the BBC’s Norman Smith reported.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

