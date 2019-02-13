UK government will set out which EU trade deals will not be replicated before Brexit - Fox

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will set out in the coming days which European Union trade deals it does not believe will be rolled over before its March 29 exit from the bloc, trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday.

Britain is seeking to replicate around 40 EU trade deals covering trade with more than 70 countries, but has so far only succeeded in agreeing a handful.

“The government is assessing where we are with each of these agreements. Where we believe it will not be possible to fully replicate, we will set out a technical notice in the coming days,” Fox told parliament.