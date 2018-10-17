FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK won't lower food standards to win post-Brexit trade deals - minister

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox will “categorically” deny on Wednesday that the government plans to lower foods standards to win trade deals after Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The United States wants Britain to cut European Union regulations after Brexit to boost the chances of the two countries striking a free-trade deal.

To pave the way for a deal, Fox is planning to scrap European food standards, Business Insider reported last month.

“There have been a lot of reports lately, mostly on social media, that my department has been planning to lower food and farming standards when negotiating Free Trade Agreements post-Brexit,” Fox will tell farming industry representatives in a speech. “Let me tell you categorically that these reports are untrue.”

Opponents of Brexit argue a U.S. trade deal means opening up Britain’s markets to the likes of chlorine-treated chicken and genetically modified crops.

Fox played down public health concerns last year, saying consumers should be given a choice and the British media were obsessed with chlorine-washed chickens.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by John Stonestreet

