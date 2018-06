GENEVA (Reuters) - British Trade Secretary Liam Fox told Reuters on Thursday that he had heard the theory that Britain could remain in the European single market for goods but he dismissed the idea.

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives to attend the Commonwealth Business Forum Banquet at the Guildhall in London, Britain April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The government’s made it clear that we’re leaving the single market and we’re leaving the customs union,” he said. “It’s what we voted for in the referendum, to take back control. We’re not going to surrender it now.”