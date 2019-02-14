EU watching UK Brexit votes on Thursday before making concessions - Fox

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union governments want to see how Britain’s parliament votes on amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy on Thursday to gauge whether they should make concessions to London, Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox said.

“I think that our European partners will be watching to see, if they make those concessions, do they think that parliament would be likely then to pass that agreement?,” Fox told BBC television on Thursday.

“We have to be very aware that this is not an academic debate. It is listened to quite seriously by those who will be negotiating with the UK.”

The debate in parliament will be on a motion which states that parliament welcomes May’s Feb. 12 update on her progress in seeking changes to the Brexit agreement.