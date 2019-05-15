Fox says MPs rejecting Brexit legislation means no Brexit or no deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will have to decide next month whether to vote to ensure Britain leaves the EU with a deal or risk either no Brexit or crashing out without an agreement, trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday.

The government said on Tuesday it would bring forward the legislation required to ratify Britain’s exit deal with Brussels early next month. The deal has so far been rejected three times by parliament.

“Members of Parliament will need to look and see whether they want to continue down a path which inexorably takes us either to the potential of revocation of Article 50 or leaving without a deal and asking if they think that is the best course?” Fox told an event at the Institute for Government think tank.

“I hope my colleagues will take the opportunity ... to follow what I think was not advice but an instruction from the voters and they will have to consider what the political consequences would be of failing to carry out their part of the bargain.”