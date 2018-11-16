Fox says no-deal Brexit still a risk - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox addresses the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade secretary Liam Fox said on Friday there was a chance that a no-deal Brexit could still happen, although it would be unfortunate.

Fox, a prominent eurosceptic, also told broadcaster CNBC in an interview that he had full confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May and that Britain needed to see stability right now.

“It could happen and it would be unfortunate if it did,” Fox said of a no-deal Brexit.

“Throughout the process the government has said it is only prudent to prepare for no deal. We don’t believe that is either in the UK’s interest or the interest of the European Union.”