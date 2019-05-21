MPs can determine type of Brexit by amending law - Fox

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers will be able to determine the shape of Britain’s exit from the European Union by amending the government’s Brexit legislation in parliament, trade minister Liam Fox will say on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to put the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the law which will enact her exit deal with the EU, to a vote in parliament in early June. Her deal has been rejected by lawmakers three times.

“The second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will allow MPs to determine the type of Brexit they want by amending the bill during its passage through parliament,” Fox will say, according to advance extracts released by his office.

“Those voting against the Bill will be voting against the delivery of Brexit itself. Voters will see clearly whether their MPs have kept their promise or not.”