Slowing EU economy will help to reopen Brexit talks - Fox

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is more likely to reopen divorce talks with Britain now that its economy is weakening because countries want to avoid the extra hit of a no-deal Brexit, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday.

“I think there have been some changes in the positions in recent times, dictated by reality,” Fox told BBC radio.

“We’ve seen, for example, the German economy weakening, we’ve seen the French economy weakening, and I think this (EU)view that ‘we can simply weather out any disturbance that would occur from a no deal’, I think there’s much less appetite for that.”