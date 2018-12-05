UK MPs' attempts to stop Brexit is stealing from British people - trade secretary

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade secretary Liam Fox on Wednesday compared MPs’ attempts to thwart the government’s deal to leave the European Union to stealing Brexit from the majority of British people who voted in favour of it.

“There is ... a real danger that the House of Commons, which has a natural remain majority, may attempt to steal Brexit from the British people. That would be a democratic affront,” Fox told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.