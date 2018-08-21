FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 7:59 AM / a few seconds ago

UK trade minister - EU risks hurting image with Brexit handling: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday that the European Union risks damaging its standing in the world if it pursues a Brexit that puts its own “ideological purity” ahead of needs of its citizens.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox leaves Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Earlier on Tuesday Britain’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said it would be a big geo-strategic mistake for the continent of Europe if Britain left the European Union next year without a securing a deal.

Asked by Sky News if he agreed, Fox said: “If the European Union decides that it wants to put ... the ideological purity of the bureaucracy of Brussels ahead of the well-being of the people of Europe, it will send a very big signal to the rest of the world about exactly where Europe is heading.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Alistair Smout

