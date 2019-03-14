UK's Fox: govt wants to give assurances on backstop but only one Brexit deal on table

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox steps out onto Downing Street in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government wants to be able to give further assurances over the so-called Irish backstop but Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is the only one on the table, trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

The government’s top lawyer said this week a revised divorce deal with the EU had not given Britain legal means of exiting the backstop arrangement unilaterally, leading to May’s Brexit deal being defeated for a second time.

Asked during a news conference whether May could win any further changes to the deal or whether parliament could be asked to vote again on the same agreement, Fox said: “Obviously we want to continue to be able to give assurances on the legal elements around the backstop.”

“But ultimately the choices are limited ... there is only one deal on the table.”